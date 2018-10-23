Lance Scranton: Keep it up

It's safe to say that, as the days get shorter, we all feel a little like there are things we need to get done before the weather changes make for added things to do, like shoveling snow and plowing roads. Winter isn't far away, and 2018 is getting close to being in the history books. It's also safe to say we have experienced one of the driest, warmest summers I can remember in the 20 years Craig has been my home.

Students often wonder about how people possibly got through some of the predicaments and situations people found themselves in yesteryear. It's easy to look back with an air of certainty and make determinations about how things used to be and what it was that provided the will to survive and the determination to move forward, or at least, dig in for the long haul.

I try never to make comparisons about how people were "back in the day" and how people are these days, because each generation has its own complete set of particular challenges. Resiliency has always been the trademark characteristic of people who call our area of the continent home. People throughout the years who have chosen to move forward and do their best to make the best of the way things turn out tend to be the ones we remember most and to whom we attribute much of our success.

When students ask me about, "back in the day," it's sometimes fun to remind them that their very own yesteryear will creep up on them sooner than they think. It's hard for them to believe, because they have more to look forward to than those of us who are quietly realizing there is more in the rearview mirror than ahead. But it makes no difference, because we all strive to keep up with the things that allow us to be reasonably productive partakers of this American dream.

Tough times have always been the hallmark of the story written about the many souls who fight bravely. Life and living isn't always easy, but if we keep sharing our stories, teaching our children, and imparting our experience, it will be understood that life is worth it, and it's the main reason teachers have people and predicaments to talk about in class.

So, keep up — it's what makes us who we are and gives us something to share with students and makes my job as a teacher so much more of a privilege when I speak about those who have kept up so we can keep on living as we do.

Lance Scranton is a teacher and coach at Moffat County High School.