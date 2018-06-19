Lance Scranton: Floodwaters at the border

While I was relaxing on Father's Day, my son came up from the basement and calmly said, "emergency." I asked what it was, and he said the bathroom was flooding. It seems that the torrential rainstorm we had Sunday afternoon filled up the bathroom window well, and we spent the next few hours cleaning up a flooded basement. I was thinking about how the rain was expected, but the severity was very unexpected, and the drainage systems that usually work really well were suddenly past their capacity.

Floods are phenomena that don't happen too often here in our part of the country, but when they do, it really exposes the things that need to be attended to should it happen again. If you've read many of my columns, I think you likely already know I am headed toward another extended analogy.

Immigration is once again in the news, and there are more than a few views from certain corners of the political spectrum that are waxing eloquent about the inhumanity of our immigration policies as they are being enforced by President Trump. Last time I checked, Congress made the laws, and officers, duly sworn to serve and protect, enforced the laws that are on the books.

Nobody I know of is against moisture, and we need it to water our fields and help with some of the wildfires in our area. Moisture is a good thing, but when we get two or three weeks worth of of normal moisture in 30 minutes, it can cause some problems. Capacity is overwhelmed, and the water spills over and into areas where it would not normally flow. Then, we are forced to do something about the problem which has exposed our lack of adequate drainage.

Immigration is a good thing. It is what helps our country succeed. I am an immigrant to this country. I am thankful every day for the opportunities this country has afforded me. I came here legally, waited my turn, went to my interviews, took my tests, pledged my allegiance to the United States of America and became a citizen of the greatest country in the world.

I don't blame anyone for wanting to be here, but when people flood the borders, the country has a duty to enforce the laws Congress passes. When my basement flooded, I didn't just lie back and think to myself that it will all be OK; the water will find a place to settle in, and everything will be OK. I had to displace the water from where it wanted to go into containers so I could direct it somewhere else.

Maybe people think we should be more compassionate and understanding, and I think we already are, but at some point, you have to use some common sense and determine the best way to stop the flood before it causes the kind of damage that will affect everyone.

Lance Scranton is a teacher and coach at Moffat County High School.