Lance Scranton: Canada Eh!

Been spending time north of the border the past week and have discovered some things about Canada that I hadn’t considered since the last time we visited over 10 years ago.

The United States and Canada maintain a long tradition of a border between our two nations that is pretty accessible and easy to drive through — mostly. We drove through Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington to get to a little border crossing going into British Columbia, Canada.

The border security wasn’t too concerned about us or what we were driving but mostly where we were going. We told him we were visiting family in Anglemont, British Columbia, and he looked like he had no idea where that was located. He asked where we were from and we told him Craig, Colorado, and he asked where that was located.

So, what I realized was that there are many people from a whole bunch of different places that have no idea where many places are located. He asked if we had guns (of course!) or mace! He commented to my wife that, “You Colorado girls and your mace.” So people must have some impression of Colorado and bears, and how we protect ourselves. Anyway, after a few more questions, he told us to enjoy ourselves and wished us well.

He didn’t even ask about fruit, or other passengers, or our vaccination status — just disappeared with our passports for a few minutes and returned with a smile on his face. It was great because we haven’t visited Canada in a long time, and we were concerned that things might have changed in a way that would make the crossing difficult or complicated. But, he was nice, professional and didn’t seem too concerned about us being a problem or bringing some contagion into their country.

Both countries share very similar topography with wide open spaces and lots of mountain passes. We descended one such pass as we headed north, and it became apparent very quickly that Canadian roads are much different that the interstate system that I am used to in Colorado. The speed limit is a leisurely 100 kilometers an hour, which amounts to about 62 miles per hour and it seems to take a long time to get places.

Overpasses aren’t a big thing in Canada either, and when you drive up to a four-way intersection of four major busy highways, you are in for a bit of a culture shock as you try to figure out the safest way to make a left turn!!

But what makes the trip worthwhile and gives me hope is that when you run into people (who are very friendly) and talk to family, they complain about many of the same things that we Americans do with regard to taxes, government intrusion, issues of freedom and how many “pot shops” (as they call them) are opening up all over the place. Our exchange rate is at about $1.25 for every dollar we spend in Canada, so that is nice and the food is great and the people are more than willing to engage in conversations no matter that we are “Americans.”

The continent is a big place and traveling by vehicle is my favorite way to see everything, especially now that we don’t have four boys in the backseats demanding our time and attention. We miss those days but this trip has a completely different vibe!

North America is a great place to live and visit and I’m hopeful that we don’t wait too long to travel north again. Sometimes we get ideas about how people might be because they are strangers but in the neck of the woods that we’ve driven through it has been a refreshing indication that the human race is a pretty good bunch of people and we could all get along pretty well if we spent some time together.

Hopefully you get a chance to get out and discover, as we have, that people are people — wherever you go and most are pretty decent to be around. I haven’t heard any conversations or concerns about COVID and I’m truly hoping that our two countries have moved past the mass hysteria and are on our way to embracing life again! Happy travels everyone! Be safe!