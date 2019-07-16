Ladies convene for 33rd Silver Bullet golf tourney

Christy Rolando, right, lines up a chip shot on Yampa Valley Golf Course's 18th fairway as Susan Utzinger looks on at the conclusion of the first day for the 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic. Rolando won gross scores and Utzinger placed first in net scores.

Andy Bockelman

Though it may be named for another precious metal, the yearly women’s tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course was as good as gold.

The 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic provided good competition across the weekend at YVGC as the ladies hit the links.

33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic results First Flight Golfer — Day 1/Day 2; Total Christy Rolando — 88/84; 172 — 1st gross Susan Utzinger — 91/89; 180 — 1st net Terresa White — 92/91; 183 — 2nd gross Lani Cleverly — 92/94; 186 — 2nd net Jamie Eckroth — 91/100; 191 — 3rd gross Pattie White — 91/101; 192 — 3rd net Angela Doane — 99/101; 200 — 4th net Second Flight Judy Kuberry — 95/95; 190 — 1st gross Cindy Gilbert — 99/94; 193 — 2nd gross April Branstetter — 97/99; 196 — 2nd net Pam Horn — 103/101; 204 — 3rd gross Lena Anson — 104/105; 209 — 3rd net Renee Romano — 108/106; 214 — 1st net Cathy Gush — 110/108; 218 — 4th gross Judy Serbousek — 118/115; 233 — 4th net

Taking the top spot overall for this year’s tourney was Christy Rolando, whose gross score across Saturday and Sunday was 172, starting with an 88, followed by 84 to round out the event.

With a 180 overall, Susan Utzinger won the net totals adjusted for handicap.

Utzinger noted that there was a smaller turnout, though the competition was still solid.

“The maintenance people did a great job getting the course ready, and even though we had a rough winter out here, the conditions have really improved,” she said. “Everybody came out here with a good attitude, and we had tremendous sponsorship in the community.”

Utzinger added that another women’s event is coming up at YVGC; Rally for the Cause shoots at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, with golfers encouraged to sport pink apparel, the signature color of breast cancer awareness.

“We want to go from green to pink out here,” she said.

Judy Kuberry and Renee Romano were the gross and net winners, respectively, in the Silver Bullet’s second flight.

The first day of the tourney saw the conditions go from somewhat sunny and warm to overcast and muggy with a little bit of wind and drizzle at the tail end before golfers headed into the clubhouse for dinner.

The later conditions were a welcome shift for April Branstetter.

“I was glad that breeze came up because it was pretty hot when we started,” Branstetter said Saturday. “It was just too hot for me before that.”

She added that new club pro Scott Ballif provided cooled towels to help compensate for the heat.

“That was perfect,” she said.

While Branstetter was second in net scores in the second flight, Pam Horn was third in gross scores, playing alongside Kuberry and Cindy Gilbert, who was runner-up in the overall totals.

Horn said her scores weren’t what she wanted, but it was a fun experience nonetheless, her third in a row playing in the tournament.

“There’s always a good group of ladies,” she said.