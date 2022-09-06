Lactation support group offered at UCHealth Craig Medical Clinic
The Lactation Club, or TLC, offers new breastfeeding mothers the opportunity to meet other moms, ask questions and address any breastfeeding concerns they may be experiencing.
Certified lactation consultants host TLC and provide hands-on support and advice. TLC meets from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Monday beginning Sept. 12 at UCHealth Craig Medical Clinic, 595 Russell St.
The support group is free. Masks are required. Call 970-871-2412 for questions.
