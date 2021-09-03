Labor Day observed Monday

Monday marks Labor Day, which means many offices around town will be closed to celebrate the holiday.

City of Craig offices will be closed in acknowledgement of Labor Day, including City Hall. For Craig residents who normally have trash and waste services on Monday, their garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, instead. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday pick up will continue as normal.

Schools in the Moffat County School District kindergarten through 12th grade will be closed, as well. The Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending all construction projects to reduce potential traffic delays. The only exception is for emergency operations. Projects can resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 7. CDOT also anticipates heavy traffic on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70 west of Denver, and said that traffic usually builds up in mid-morning and late afternoon.

There will also be high-visibility DUI enforcement by the Colorado State Patrol this weekend. Labor Day DUI Crackdown is the longest heightened enforcement period of the year, according to a press release from CSP. With 71 law enforcement agencies participating, the heightened enforcement began Aug. 18 and will run through Monday.

For those looking to participate in outdoor recreation this weekend, state and national parks in Colorado will be open for visitors. According to a press release from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, parks see “explosive growth” on Labor Day weekend. CPW also said that peak times at parks are generally 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Camping reservations are required to stay overnight.

Craig Press offices will also be closed.