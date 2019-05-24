Kyle York: Aspire to excellence, Moffat County Class of 2019!

Kyle York

Senior Class Graduates,

Your day has finally come! After 13 years of schooling, you have now built a toolbox of academic and social skills that you can pull from whenever the need arises.

At this moment your toolbox is filled and your pathways are plentiful because you have accomplished a major stepping stone towards your future. Some of you will choose the route that will take you to exploring your future profession, and some will choose the route to the armed forces, job market, or business start-up.

As Orison Swett Marden said, “When we are sure that we are on the right road there is no need to plan our journey too far ahead. No need to burden ourselves with doubts and fears as to the obstacles that may bar our progress. We cannot take more than one step at a time.”

As you make your journey, you will begin adding skills to your toolbox as you learn and develop into community, business, and family leaders. Remember to take breaks on your journey as your toolbox becomes larger.

As you make your way through the river of life you will also continue to develop your character.

Who do you want to become?

How do you want to be perceived?

As you dive into this enigma, how will you make your splash into the river?

How many people will you affect?

Depending on how you enter the water, this will determine if it will have positive or negative effects on others. Will you take small steps as you enter, will you enter subtle like an Olympic diver, or will it be like a tidal wave?

“Like a stone thrown into a pond, a good deed can create ripples that extend far beyond the initial splash” – Jeanne Phillips.

And remember there is no time limit, statute of limitation, or expiration date as to when you decide to make that splash.

Congratulations, seniors! Now pick up your toolbox, enter that river, and get to work making the most out of your life.

Aspire to Excellence,

Principal Kyle York