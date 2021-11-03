Krystal Fedinec secures school board seat

Krystal Fedinec has secured a seat on the Moffat County School Board as a result of this year’s election. Fedinec will take one of the two at-large seats on the board.

Fedinec, 37, is a parent of two children who are students in the Moffat County School District. She is a dental assistant in Craig, and she and her husband are both alumni of the Moffat County School District.

In a Q&A with the Craig Press, Fedinec said one of her goals on the school board would be to bring MCSD community members together when it comes to decision-making and planning within the school district.

“Our community needs to feel involved and utilized so that they will want to support our school district, our staff, administration and most importantly our students,” Fedinec said. “I have many ideas in this area and am looking forward to serving on the Moffat County school board both as a proud parent, former employee and community member.”

Fedinec also attended the school board candidate forum hosted by Moffat County High School. At that forum, she emphasized her support of the school district’s bond measure.

“I am happy with the way things have gone so far (in terms of COVID),” Fedinec said at the forum in October. “And I would love to see things continuing in that direction. As (Seely said), I think the second challenge would be our budget. I’ve been looking over some of the bond things and all the hard work that’s been done for all that is exciting.”

Both at-large seats — which represent the county as a whole rather than a specific district — were up for grabs, and the two seats had unopposed elections this election cycle. THe other at-large seat went to incumbent Cindy Looper, who has been on the board since 2019. Fedinec is a newcomer to the board and will be sworn in with her fellow winner at next month’s meeting.