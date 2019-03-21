Kremmling man pleads guilty to 2018 car burglary spree

GRAND COUNTY — A Kremmling man charged with multiple felonies following a string of car burglaries across Grand County last year pleaded guilty on Thursday and now faces potential prison time.

James Water Russell, 23, pleaded guilty in Grand County District Court to three Class-5 felony counts of first-degree criminal trespassing under the terms of a plea agreement.

Russell now faces up to nine years in prison, according to the court. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. May 9 by Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak.

Russell, along with Brook Lynn Ewing, 21, of Kremmling, were first identified by authorities in late October to be connected to dozens of car burglaries that had occurred in Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling.

“We had followed up on some leads from some evidence and after following up on those leads it directed us to those two people (Russell and Ewing),” Kremmling Police Chief Jamie Lucas said in November.

Ewing was taken into custody on charges of possession of a Schedule II narcotic and drug paraphernalia on Oct. 29, 2018 and was subsequently released on bond. At that time, Russell already had warrants out for his arrest related to charges of criminal trespassing, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft. He was placed into the National Crime Information Computer.

Kremmling Police received around 15 to 20 reports of car burglaries on the west side of Kremmling on Oct. 28 and 29.