KRAI and 55 Country in Craig under contract for sale

CRAIG — In about a month's time, the local radio station will change hands.

Wild West Radio owners Frank and Tammie Hanel are under contract to sell KRAI and 55 Country radio, and once the Federal Communication Commission has approved the transfer of the license, the deal can be closed.

"A contract is in place," Frank Hanel said. "We have to let the public know, as the public owns the airwaves."

Public notice is one step in the FCC transfer process. The notice was posted on krai.com on Dec. 29 and is being broadcast by the station.

The transfer is expected to be complete in February. Soon after, more information will be available about the new ownership and what’s next for the Hanels.

"In addition to new ownership, a number, of exciting and positive new features will be coming in 2018," according to information from krai.com

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.