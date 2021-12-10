Knights of Columbus donate $5,000 each to Horizons, Northwest Colorado Health
The Knights of Columbus presented checks for $5,000 each to Horizons Specialized Services in Craig and Northwest Colorado Health Home Care Friday, money raised from a year’s worth of fundraising.
Jim Belk, speaking on behalf of the Knights of Columbus, said that the donations were the most they’d ever been able to raise.
