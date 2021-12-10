 Knights of Columbus donate $5,000 each to Horizons, Northwest Colorado Health | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Knights of Columbus donate $5,000 each to Horizons, Northwest Colorado Health

News News |

  

The Knights of Columbus presented checks for $5,000 each to Horizons Specialized Services in Craig and Northwest Colorado Health Home Care Friday, money raised from a year’s worth of fundraising.

Jim Belk, speaking on behalf of the Knights of Columbus, said that the donations were the most they’d ever been able to raise.

From left, J.R. Ewing, Tom Paron, Jim Belk, Diana Cummins, Connie Middleton, Selene Cooper, Kathy Simpson, Rachel Flores, Lea Averell and Leslee Hurst pose for a photo as the Knights of Columbus presented a check to Northwest Colorado Health Home Care for $5,000 Friday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more