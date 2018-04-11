Knife at Sunset Elementary in Craig: On the Record April 10

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, April 10

11:11 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a possible sex crime.

2:09 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person reported a missing juvenile. The child has not been located.

2:10 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a possible sex crime.

3:32 p.m. At Sunset Elementary, a student brought a knife to school.

4:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of Washington Street, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle.

5:07 p.m. At the Craig Animal Shelter, a person reported having been bitten by a cat.