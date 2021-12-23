Kids unanimous: We are on Santa’s Nice list

(From left) Kash Eddie, Reid Tanton, EllaMae Miller, Stella Trapp and Allah Bailey, declared that they have been Nice when asked about if they were naughty or nice for Christmas at Ridgeview Elementary School in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 17, 2021.

Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

As the days until Christmas tick down, children across Craig and Moffat County are making sure they are ending up on Santa Claus’s Nice List. The Craig Press caught up with students at Ridgeview Elementary to see what they’re looking forward to the most this holiday season.

Craig Press: Are you going to make it onto Santa’s Naughty List or his Nice List?

Kash Eddie (3rd grade): I’ve been good this year.

Stella Trapp: (1st grade): I’m on the nice list.

Reid Tanton: (2nd grade): I’m on the nice list, too.

EllaMae Miller: (4th grade): I’m going to be on the nice list.

Aylah Bailey: (5th grade): I’m on the nice list.

CP: What do you want for Christmas the most this year?

Kash: I want a PlayStation with Marvel Spider-man games — the Miles Morales one.

Stella: I want a blue electric scooter.

Reid: I want an RC snowmobile. It’s not like a real one, it’s remote-controlled.

EllaMae: I want a skateboard. I don’t know how to ride yet, but I want to learn.

Aylah: I want a hoverboard.

CP: What is your favorite tradition to do around Christmas time?

Kash: I like to make cookies with my family. My favorites are the dinosaur ones.

Stella: Spending time with my family.

Reid: My dad and I do the snowmobiles. We like to go riding.

EllaMae: My family and I go snowmobiling. We go up by Black Mountain.

Aylah: I like the decorations. My favorite one is the Christmas tree.