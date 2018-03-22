‘Kids’ refuse to leave an apartment: On the Record March 21

Craig Police Department

Wednesday March 21

9:05 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a threat made on Facebook.

10:40 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers received a report of fraud.

12:45 p.m. At Wal-Mart, officers responded to a suspicious person. A woman was seen in the parking lot. She appeared "out of it" and upset and was throwing her hat around and walking around the parking lot. A caller wanted officers to check on her well being. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

2:42 p.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a reported trespass. A man believed his son gave out keys to the residence, which were then used by some "random kids" to get into the apartment. The kids would not leave when asked. Officers arrived and determined there was no crime.

Recommended Stories For You

3:53 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a possible fraud. A caller received a letter stating he or she had won the lottery.

8:07 p.m. On Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A caller was concerned that the doors and windows of a vacant building were open. It was unknown if anyone was in the building, but the caller said people had been in and out of the building in the past. After investigation, officers determined the people who occasionally work on the building during the day likely left the door and windows open.