Kids dive in for summer at Craig Pool Complex

Craig residents are in for a splash.

Craig Pool Complex opened its doors Wednesday to begin the summer as folks took to the waters to beat the heat at the lap pool complete with diving board and water slide.

Kids and adults alike were eagerly anticipating the return of the wave pool, which shut down early last year but was in full force, simulating the motion of the ocean for those bobbing along on rafts and individually.

“It’s my first year with a wave pool, so that’s pretty different, pretty exciting,” said Charlie Carroll. “I was up in Wyoming over the weekend and then in Steamboat, and everybody’s talking about our wave pool. It’s not just something just for Craig residents. It brings a lot of business here.”

Carroll was hired by Craig Parks and Recreation in April as the new aquatics manager. Originally from Minnesota and also working professionally in California, she brings with her seven years of experience running pool facilities, also having served as a lifeguard and swim instructor.

“Just looking forward to getting to know the community and making the pool the place to be during summer,” she said.

A variety of events and services are coming up at the complex, including the first round of swim lessons for children and adults June 4, Craig Sea Sharks’ ABC Swim Meet June 16 and 17, family dive-in movie July 26 and moonlight swim activities in August.

The Craig crew will also be among hundreds of other facilities attempting a record for the world’s largest swim lesson June 21.

For more information on Craig Pool Complex’s hours of operation, admission and events, call 970-824-3015.