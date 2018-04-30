Kids crash vehicle, allegedly stolen, into a Grand Junction home
GRAND JUNCTION– Police located three male juvenile suspects Sunday night in connection with an alleged joyride in which two vehicles were heavily damaged, one when it slammed into a Pear Park home.
Nobody was injured in the crashes, police said, yet plenty of damage was visible in the neighborhood after the driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle bailed from a moving car, sending it into the home.
“We heard a really loud explosion and squealing tires,” said Cori Popejoy, a neighbor in the 2800 block of Basil Place. “Heavens, it could have been worse. I can’t believe it didn’t take out children who are always outside.”