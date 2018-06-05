Kids ask adults to buy cigarettes at Kum & Go in Craig: On the Record June 4

Craig Police Department

Monday, June 4

3:50 a.m. At City Park, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the north lot. No one was in the area.

11:03 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers received a report of a crash. A vehicle backed into another, causing minor damage. The drivers exchanged information.

2:05 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person reported a theft.

2:23 p.m. At the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Stock Drive, officers assisted Colorado State Patrol in responding to a crash. A semi-truck carrying a large, roll-off dumpster rolled onto its side. The driver, a 35-year-old Craig resident, was transported to the Memorial Hospital for treatment of lacerations on his arm and back. The driver received a citation.

3:08 p.m. On the 1400 block of Heather Street, officers received a report of a possible theft from a vehicle. Cash and five packs of cigarettes were stolen. The incident is under investigation.

5:11 p.m. On the 700 block of Country Club Drive, officers responded to a report of a stolen cashiers check. The incident is under investigation.

5:17 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible child abuse.

8:22 p.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was on the property, though residents did not want him there. Officers issued the man a notice of trespass

9:08 p.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers received a report of two juveniles asking adults to buy them cigarettes. Officers were unable to locate the adolescents.

9:42 p.m. At Golden Arms Apartments, officers received a report of a suspicious incident. A caller reported two juveniles broke into an apartment before being picked up by a woman in a red car. Officers spoke to the alleged victim, who said the home appeared as normal. Officers determined the report was unfounded.