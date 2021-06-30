 Kidpreneurs vend their wares outside Chamber Wednesday | CraigDailyPress.com
Ariana Ramos, 9, was selling tres leches, churro cheesecake and fresas con crema at the weekly Kidpreneur event Wednesday morning outside the Chamber of Commerce office.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
John Woodworth, 6, was selling handmade paper airplanes during Wednesday's weekly Kidpreneur event outside the Chamber of Commerce.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Annie Woodworth was selling handmade jewelry during Wednesday's weekly Kidpreneur event outside the Chamber of Commerce.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
From left, cousins Gracie Fontenot, Tristan Royer and Mercy Fontenot, were selling Fourth of July-themed items and more during Wednesday's weekly Kidpreneur event outside the Chamber of Commerce.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

