Keller Law will host a free informational seminar for Northwest Colorado landowners from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

Organizers will discuss easement and transmission line offers for landowners as part of the Gateway South transmission line.

A light lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Ashley Steed at 970-457-4398 or asteed@kellerlawllc.com.