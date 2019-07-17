Keep detours in mind as Craig intersection closes July 23 for roadwork

A map provided by Colorado Department of Transportation details the detours that will be in effect during a road closure at the intersection of Lincoln Street and US Highway 40 during planned July 23 roadwork.

Courtesy Image

From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, US Highway 40 will be closed in both directions near the intersection of Lincoln Street in Craig for paving operations, according to a news release from Colorado Department of Transportation.

“This closure is necessary due to the size of the work areas and equipment needed to apply the asphalt,” the release stated. “The full closure will keep crews and traveling public safe during this phase of the project.”

There will be two detours in place, one for each direction of traffic.

Highway 40’s westbound traffic will be routed along First Street onto Colorado Highway 13, while drivers heading east can travel along Fourth Street and turn onto Bellaire Avenue to avoid the roadwork on the bridge.

Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic safely around the work area.

Working hours for the project are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on the bridge project, contact 970-717-0100 or bridgemaint@publicinfoteam.com.