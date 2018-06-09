Kayakers, canoers, paddleboarders wanted for Pirates of the Yampa River Race, Poker Run

Avast, sailors — The water be inviting!

As part of Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, the Pirates of the Yampa River Race and Poker Run takes place June 16 along the Yampa River in Moffat County with dual events for multiple watercrafts.

The river race starts the day with registration running through 7:30 a.m., the race running at 8 a.m. starting at the Loudy-Simpson Park boat ramp. Covering about six miles downriver, water transports including kayaks, paddleboards and canoes are welcome.

Later in the morning will be the poker run, which begins at Pebble Beach near Yampa Valley Golf Course. All watercrafts are welcome as participants collect playing cards along four miles of the water in the hopes of collecting the best hand.

The cost is $5 per person for each race, with plentiful prizes available.

For more information on the races, call 970-824-8114.

For more information on the Yampa's access points, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/yampariver/documents/yampariverareabrochure.pdf.