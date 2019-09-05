Kathy Shea: Thanks Nancy McStay for sharing information with seniors

The Senior Social Center would like to thank Nancy McStay for spending time with us telling us of all the services she provides to the community at large as well as those services specific to our seniors.

Her information on respite care and other resources she provides was informative and timely, as a lot of us are in need of, or will be needing, the help she provides in the future. Nancy is a wealth of information, delivered with some fun compassion as well.

Thanks so much Nancy, we always enjoy your company.

Sincerely,

Kathy Shea

Senior Social Center treasurer