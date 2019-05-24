Kathy Shea: Thanks for getting our backs

The Senior Social Center would like to thank Jennifer Riley and her Dermatology team for hosting a recent Skin Check Clinic.

It was very successful with more than 50 people attending and taking advantage of a free screening, with an opportunity to book an appointment right there for a follow-up appointment if needed. For a first run, it ran smoothly and everyone was pleased with the process.

We appreciate the community partners that we get to take advantage of!

Sincerely,

Kathy Shea, SSC Treasurer

