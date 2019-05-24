Kathy Shea: Thanks for getting our backs
The Senior Social Center would like to thank Jennifer Riley and her Dermatology team for hosting a recent Skin Check Clinic.
It was very successful with more than 50 people attending and taking advantage of a free screening, with an opportunity to book an appointment right there for a follow-up appointment if needed. For a first run, it ran smoothly and everyone was pleased with the process.
We appreciate the community partners that we get to take advantage of!
Sincerely,
Kathy Shea, SSC Treasurer
Letters to the editor
Chamberlain family: Thank you for support in tough time
Thank you from the Jeff Chamberlain family. We want to express our sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers for our family.