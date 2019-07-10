JW Snack’s summer concert series features Movers & Shakers

JW Snack’s Bar & Grill’s free summer concert series continues this weekend with shows by the Front Range’s Movers & Shakers.

The one-night show runs from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 on the restaurant’s patio at 210 E. Victory Way. There is no cover charge for patrons.

For more information, call 970-826-0468.