Juvenile driver crashes car near Moffat County High School

A young driver was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Moffat County High School.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department, Craig Fire/Rescue, Colorado State Patrol and Memorial Regional Health EMS were on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. for the accident on the dirt trails near the school.

The male juvenile reportedly was traveling in a Jeep after school to a friend’s house north of town and was on his way back to the campus when he lost control of the vehicle.

A Jeep lays at rest Wednesday afternoon after a crash near Moffat County High School.

Clay Thorp

While going downhill, the car went off the road and came to a stop upon hitting a pile of rocks.

The young driver was not injured in the incident.

Law enforcement is still investigating the details of the accident.