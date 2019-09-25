Juvenile driver crashes car near Moffat County High School
A young driver was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Moffat County High School.
Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department, Craig Fire/Rescue, Colorado State Patrol and Memorial Regional Health EMS were on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. for the accident on the dirt trails near the school.
The male juvenile reportedly was traveling in a Jeep after school to a friend’s house north of town and was on his way back to the campus when he lost control of the vehicle.
While going downhill, the car went off the road and came to a stop upon hitting a pile of rocks.
The young driver was not injured in the incident.
Law enforcement is still investigating the details of the accident.
