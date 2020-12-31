Just Transition Advisory Committee releases final action plan

On the final day of 2020, the Just Transition Advisory Committee released its final action plan to the public, marking some four months of work from the release of the rough draft in August, narrowing down the plan to one final document to meet House Bill 19-1314’s goals.

Colorado Just Transition Action Plan.pdf

The final action plan, which is 20 pages in length, focuses on helping coal communities transition to prosperous futures through six community strategies; protecting the economic security of coal workers and their families through four worker strategies; and commits to finding resources to support the transition through three funding strategies.

Community strategies include the following: align state and federal programs to assist local strategies; target early successes in business start-ups, expansions, retention, and attraction; empower communities with resources to drive their own economic transitions; coordinate infrastructure investments to support local and regional transition strategies; identify and support state, regional, and local institutions to facilitate needed investments; and attract grants and investments to power local economic growth.

Worker strategies, according to the action plan, include the following: empower workers and their families to plan early for future success; encourage the federal government to lead with a national strategy for energy transition workers; prepare, for future consideration, a detailed state program to help displaced workers build skills, find good jobs, or start businesses; and explore strategies to protect family economic security through the transition.

Funding strategies include the following in the final action plan: develop realistic options for further state support of just transition strategies; work with utilities and mining companies to increase transition funding; and ensure the OJT has adequate capacity to continue to develop and implement this action plan;

This is a developing story.

