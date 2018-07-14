Just keep swimming: Craig Pool Complex showing ‘Finding Dory’ during July 26’s Dive-In Movie

CRAIG — Craig Pool Complex will offer activities beyond its usual business hours in the coming weeks.

The annual Dive-In Movie takes place Thursday, July 26, at the pool complex, 605 Washington St. Beginning at dusk, employees will screen the Pixar animated film “Finding Dory,” about the misadventures of a forgetful fish.

Admission is $5 for swimming and the movie, which will be shown in the lap pool area. The wave pool will not be accessible during the movie.

Tube rentals will be available. All ages are welcome, and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Additional upcoming evening events include the moonlight family swim Aug. 9, when the pool will be open until 9 p.m., and a moonlight water aerobics session will be offered for $4 at 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

For more information about pool activities, call 970-824-3015.