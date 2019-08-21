Just for kicks: CNCC, Moffat County soccer face off before seasons start

As the Colorado Northwestern Community College and Moffat County High School soccer programs await the kickoff for their respective seasons, the Spartans and the Bulldogs got in shape with their nearest potential opponents: each other.

A scrimmage between the MCHS boys team and the CNCC women’s team resulted in a 7-2 win for the Dogs Tuesday afternoon in a battle between blue and red.

Lady Spartans continued to find their feet as the team gels together under new CNCC coach Kyle Kazemi.

MoCo boys are likewise seeing a shift with numerous new players, though the level of play was encouraging, said coach Nathalie Boelen.

“It’s a really good start for us,” she said.

MCHS will not compete until Sept. 3, while CNCC men’s and women’s teams will host their first games this weekend, facing Western Wyoming Community College starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Spartans were scheduled to host a youth camp in the past week, though men’s players wound up leading sessions with volunteer Bill Sawer at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig instead.

“We have a few guys on the team who are former members so they wanted to give back,” CNCC men’s coach Doug Seigle said.