Just Dance shows fancy footwork at Showstopper state competition
Craig Press Staff
Northwest Colorado dancers were in tip-top shape and on their toes for a recent state event.
The young members of Craig studio Just Dance competed from Feb. 28 to March 1 in Denver at the Showstopper Dance Competition, amid hundreds of studios from around the state.
With five dancers placing in the contest across multiple categories, they will move on to the national round of competition.
Just Dance earned first place honors in two events, with Eden Butler winning Platinum Hip Hop and Bella Short taking top honors in Platinum Tap.
Brylee Hampton gained third place in the Platinum Contemporary category, while sixth place Ruby Short took sixth in the same.
In Platinum Lyrical, Kaelyn Geer took sixth place.
