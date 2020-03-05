Just Dance shows fancy footwork at Showstopper state competition

Kaelyn Geer competes in the lyrical category at the Showstopper Dance Competition.

Northwest Colorado dancers were in tip-top shape and on their toes for a recent state event.

Bella Short competes in the tap category at the Showstopper Dance Competition.

The young members of Craig studio Just Dance competed from Feb. 28 to March 1 in Denver at the Showstopper Dance Competition, amid hundreds of studios from around the state.

Eden Butler competes in the hip hop category at the Showstopper Dance Competition.

With five dancers placing in the contest across multiple categories, they will move on to the national round of competition.

Just Dance earned first place honors in two events, with Eden Butler winning Platinum Hip Hop and Bella Short taking top honors in Platinum Tap.

Brylee Hampton competes in the contemporary category at the Showstopper Dance Competition.

Brylee Hampton gained third place in the Platinum Contemporary category, while sixth place Ruby Short took sixth in the same.

Ruby Short competes in the contemporary category at the Showstopper Dance Competition.

In Platinum Lyrical, Kaelyn Geer took sixth place.