Just Dance recital provides fancy footwork from Craig students

Whether set to the sounds of an emotional ballad, a country twang or a cartoonish techno tune, the Craig dance students showed their talents in the discipline during the spring recital Saturday night at Moffat County High School.

The 11th annual showcase by Just Dance featured a variety of group and individual routines by all levels.

Younger students were grouped together in creative movement, whether in the salute to the “Grease” song “We Go Together” or a pink and purple powerhouse set to the sugar rush “I’m a Gummy Bear.” Likewise, the kindergarten class was clad in checkered flag costumes to move to Rascal Flatts’ “Life Is a Highway.”

The junior company broke out the flashlights for “Light Shine Bright,” while a set by the competition team featured classical moves to the contemporary sounds of The Irrepressibles’ “In This Shirt.”

A string of solo and duet dances were also on the program, though no one was on stage more than senior students Abbie Told and Madison Meckley, who performed two duets together as well as one solo apiece, each with a farewell slideshow.

Meckley chose the song “Good Old Days” by Macklemore and Kesha for her piece.

“I thought it was really good for a senior dance, it just really hit home,” she said. “It’s pretty sad knowing I’ll be doing a solo like that.”

The two worked out the choreography carefully in their routines, and for Told, her solo was personal, dancing between two people unaware of her presence who ultimately leave her alone onstage.

While dance can portray both joy and sorrow, Told said it was cathartic to express her emotional turbulence she felt going through her parents’ divorce.

“It was one of the greatest impacts on my life and shaped who I am this year,” she said. “A whole lot of emotion went into it, and I just wanted to put it all out there.”

Just Dance owner and founder Jeni Giedd joined her senior company for the final number, set to “Human” by Christine Perry, an ensemble piece that also expressed her feelings about teaching and supporting young dancers.

“We came up with that dance in two weeks in October when we were going through a hard time at the studio, and right then and there, I decided, ‘I have to do this dance for you guys and with you guys.’ It was my way of saying I’ll be with these kids no matter what,” she said. “It went smooth tonight. It was a different energy tonight but a good energy.”

The recital was one of two big shows for the season. Just Dance will host a performance of “The Little Mermaid” at 6 p.m. May 11 and 12. For more information on the studio or the upcoming shows, visit https://www.facebook.com/JustDanceCraigCo/ or tututix.com.