 Just Dance hits the stage this weekend (photos) | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Just Dance hits the stage this weekend (photos)

News News |

Eli Pace
epace@craigdailypress.com
Brylee Hampton is revealed as "Cinderella" as the Ballet 3 class rehearses a number on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moffat County High School.
Eli Pace/Craig Press

Just Dance has upcoming performances for its 16th annual recital this week at the Moffat County High School auditorium on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

Tickets will be available at the door both days for $20 for VIP, $12 general admission and $7 for children. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m. Saturday. 

Danna Alcantar from Just Dance’s Ballet 3 class performs during a rehearsal on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Moffat County High School.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Haley Duran leaps through the air as she portrays Ursula in her dance routine on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moffat County High School.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
The Intermediate to Advanced Lyrical class portrays Ursula and the Poor Unfortunate Souls from “The Little Mermaid” while rehearsing Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moffat County High School.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
The Hip Hop 2 Class from Just Dance rehearses their routine on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moffat County High School.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Charis Pressgrove from the Ballet 1 class at Just Dance portrays a mouse from “Cinderella” during a rehearsal Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moffat County High School.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Abigail Fraher from the Ballet 3 class at Just Dance performs her routine on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moffat County High School.
Eli Pace/Craig Press

Show CaptionsHide Captions

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 