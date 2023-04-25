Just Dance hits the stage this weekend (photos)
epace@craigdailypress.com
Just Dance has upcoming performances for its 16th annual recital this week at the Moffat County High School auditorium on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.
Tickets will be available at the door both days for $20 for VIP, $12 general admission and $7 for children. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
