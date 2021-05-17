Jury trial of former Craig city councilor moved to late July

The jury trial for former Craig city councilor Brian MacKenzie, who was arrested Oct. 11, 2019 near Denver in an undercover sting operation, was continued to late July prior to the scheduled start of his three-day trial Monday.

MacKenzie will next appear in court for his three-day, in-person jury trial July 21-23 in Jefferson County Court, where he is facing multiple felony, of which he pleaded not guilty to and is out on bond.

MacKenzie was arrested on felony charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and criminal attempt — sexual assault on a child.

The arrest affidavit said MacKenzie was caught in the snare of an undercover sting operation Oct. 10 during which a sheriff’s investigator was posing as an underage girl.

The jury trial for MacKenzie has now been postponed three times. Previously, MacKenzie waived his right to a speedy trial in early 2020 and was scheduled for a three-day trial Aug. 4-6.

Brian MacKenzie (Courtesy Photo / Jefferson County Jail)



Then, that trial date was postponed due to Public Defender Kelly Schulten requesting a continuance of trial due to an expert witness who did not respond to her in time to submit discovery to the court, and was unable to testify on the day the trial was scheduled to begin due to health issues.

In early December, MacKenzie’s trial was again postponed as the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office asked for a continuance in the case, citing the unavailability of witnesses and evidence due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

