Jury trial for Craig man accused of child sexual assault, incest rescheduled for late October
The 5-day, 12-member jury trial for a Craig man accused of sexual assault an incest has been rescheduled for late October.
Rick Barnes, 53, who was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and aggravated incest, pleaded not guilty to the charges on January 13, 2020, requesting a trial by jury.
The initial trial was scheduled to commence on May 4, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the trial was forced to be rescheduled by the 14th Judicial District.
Barnes’ trial will be held October 26-30 at the Moffat County Courthouse in front of Chief Judge Michael O’Hara. Barnes is due in court next on Wednesday, June 29 at 8:30 a.m. for a motions hearing.
Barnes had previously denied a plea deal offer from prosecutors, electing to instead try his case in front of a jury.
