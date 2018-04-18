Junior Achievement connects Craig business professionals, elementary students

CRAIG — Business leaders recently lent their time and talents to help teachers give students at East Elementary School an insight into the world of business through a program with Junior Achievement.

"Junior Achievement at East Elementary was a great success, as students learned new concepts and ideas about financial and economic topics that we do not have the opportunity to learn about any other time at school,” said Principal Sarah Hepworth.

Volunteers from Craig businesses went back to school April 6 and 13 for the JA in a Day program, adopting East Elementary School for a day or, in this case, two days.

"We are extremely grateful to Yampa Valley Bank, Bank of Colorado, Memorial Regional Medical Center and Botho Accounting for their support. Their volunteers serve as valuable role models by helping students understand the important part that education plays in their future success," said Sally Messinger, Mountain District manager of Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain.

JA's approach with volunteers, sponsors and integrative program materials allows them to provide training and support to schools at no cost.

“JA is able to make a significant impact on the lives of Colorado's young people, thanks to the dedication of these organizations," Messinger said.

Recommended Stories For You

Each grade level had five hours of coursework to teach concepts and included the opportunity to engage with volunteers for experiential learning, allowing students to put their new knowledge and skills into practice.

“We are very appreciative of the many volunteers who took time as guest teachers at our school. Students enjoyed the change of pace in learning, with new and engaging curriculum and materials,” Hepworth said. “Having JA volunteers in our school helps us reach our vision for students to experience authentic learning about real life situations and circumstances".

The next JA in a Day will take be held Friday, May 18, at Sunset Elementary School. To learn more about volunteer opportunities in Moffat County, email Sally Messinger at smessinger@jacolorado.org. To learn more about JA, visit jacolorado.org.