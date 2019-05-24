June’s Coffee & a Newspaper meeting to feature VP of CNCC’s Craig campus

Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell invites the community to join Coffee & a Newspaper, set for 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the east Kum & Go, 700 E. Victory Way.

The special guest for this month will be John Anderson, the new vice president of Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus

Anderson will discuss his role at CNCC, and the educational institution’s future.

Everyone is welcome, and coffee and pastries will be served.

For more information, contact 970-875-1788.