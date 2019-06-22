July’s Coffee & a Newspaper meeting to host director of Moffat County Department of Human Services

Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell invites the community to join Coffee & a Newspaper, set for 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the east Kum & Go, 700 E. Victory Way.

The special guest for this month will be Annette Norton, director of Moffat County Department of Human Services.

Norton will discuss the department’s role in the community and her position, which she began earlier this year.

Everyone is welcome, and coffee and pastries will be served.

For more information, contact 970-875-1788.