Judge retention questions on ballot to be simplified following passage of Amendment W

Residents of Colorado will find a different format for judge retention questions in future elections, thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment W in this Tuesday’s election.

Amendment W, a 2018 ballot measure that sought to change the format of judge retention questions in future elections, was approved by the Colorado voters. Across the state, a total of 965,239 votes were cast in favor of the measure, while of 846,838 votes were cast against. These numbers translate to 53 percent in favor and 47 percent against.

In contrast, Moffat County voters were not in favor of the amendment, with 1,622 voting to approve and 3,406 voting “no.”

Amendment W is primarily a cosmetic measure and will not change a voter’s ability to vote on the retention of judges and justices. Rather, Amendment W will change the format of ballots as it relates to judge retention questions.

The judicial retention section on Colorado ballots is currently broken down into separate segments. In future elections, the format will change by moving the retention question language from the section beside each judge’s name to the heading of the various courts. Each judge’s name will then be listed below the heading alongside the spaces for voters to choose if each individual judge or justice should be retained.