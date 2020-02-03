Judge lowers Craig woman’s bond on misdemeanor charges

During a court hearing Monday morning inside Moffat County Courtroom, 26-year-old Mikayla Diane Hoppe, who was arrested last week on charges of concealing death of an infant, saw her bond reduced from $5,000 to $750 by Judge Sandra Gardner.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the official charge filed against Hoppe stemming from the infant’s death was a misdemeanor 1 of concealing death. Hoppe is still facing felony drug charges stemming from the same night at the Colorado Inn.

Mikayla Diane Hoppe, 26 (Moffat County Jail Courtesy Photo)

Hoppe, appearing from Moffat County Jail via video along with a public defendant Leslie Goldstein, argued that due to the official charge filed of a misdemeanor 1, bond should be reduced.

“We’re very heartened to hear that the charge filed is an M1,” Goldstein said via video.

Goldstein asked for $1,000 PR or a $750 cash/surety bond, stating that the courts were punishing someone for not getting to the hospital fast enough when they suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Goldstein went on to site Hoppe’s family ties to the community, her two older children still in the community, and is not a flight risk in this case.

“The court set bail originally at five thousand anticipating that this may be filed as a felony, specifically as a class 3 felony,” Judge Gardner said. “I believe the understanding was that the court would revisit bail at this first appearance.”

However, the District Attorney’s Office requested bail not be dropped from $5,000, “due to a community safety concern, given the disturbing nature of the complaint and the circumstances surrounding it.”

Hoppe, who has lived in the area for two years, is still on a deferred case dating back to an August 2019 arrest for identity theft.

“Due to the charges filed in this case, I’ve now found that a $5,000 bond is not appropriate in this case,” Judge Gardner said. “It’s just not commensurate with the charge; I’m reducing bond to $750 cash or surety.”

Judge Gardner added that Hoppe will have to pay $1,750 to make bond in the case of the deceased infant, as well as the case surrounding the drug charges.

Hoppe will appear in court again on Monday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

