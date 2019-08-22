Joyce Rankin to discuss READ Act with Craig community

Joyce Rankin, with Colorado State Board of Education, will visit Craig Wednesday, Aug. 28 to discuss the READ Act.

The presentation is an informative opportunity for parents and other community members to discuss the state legislation, which provides guidelines, structure and resources for literacy development for kindergarteners through third-graders.

The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave., and is free to attend.

