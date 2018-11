I would like to thank all our customers of Wild West BBQ and Mom and Pops, and for giving us support at all these businesses. Pop died Aug. 13, 2018, and we will have a memorial service at 11 a.m. Dec. 1, 2018, at St. Michaels Church. Thank you to all the people who prayed for us and the Camillettis, who helped us, and to Hospice.

Joy Daigle

Craig