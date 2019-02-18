Joint Services Workgroup to meet Tuesday

Even though the Craig City Council has placed a five-year moratorium on further discussions regarding the consolidation of the Craig Police Department and the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, the Joint Services Workgroup is still seeking areas of possible cooperation between the city and the county.

The workgroup — which includes City Councilman Chris Nichols, County Commissioner Ray Beck, City Manager Peter Brixius, County Development Services Director Roy Tipton, and Moffat County Facilities Director Lennie Gillam — will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the Parks & Recreation Conference Room at City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

According to the group's agenda, the meeting will include updates on highway, street, and pedestrian improvements; the wayfinding initiative; the Parks & Recreation Master Plan and the Loudy-Simpson Conceptual Master Plan.

The group is also expected to discuss the Loudy-Simpson coop project and the potential for sharing city Aquatics Manager Charlie Carroll with the county for the development of hockey schedules and promotions.