John Kinkaid: Reader grateful to Nichols for business acumen, vision

If Chris Nichols has identified ways to save $750,000 per year for taxpayers by combining the Craig Police Department and the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, God bless him. He deserves our thanks.

We are headed to more painful and challenging times down the road. The closures of Hayden Station and Craig Unit One are on the horizon. The status quo isn't going to work anymore.

A sharp pencil, along with creativity and innovation, are required to navigate the downturn. We don't have the luxury of duplicating services and being less than optimally efficient with scare resources anymore. Northwest Colorado is being downsized by forces beyond our control. How we adapt is the challenge.

Thank you, Chris Nichols, for your business acumen on the city council. If you were running for mayor, you would have my support.

John Kinkaid

Craig