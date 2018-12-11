John Kinkaid: Reader feels ‘squeezed’ by fee increases

If the Craig City Council votes to implement the proposed water and sewer rate hikes, in five years, we will be paying 10.4 percent more for water and 15.9 percent more for sewer. And, city is also asking for an increase in landfill fees.

When you add in the city sales tax increase that passed and the possible addition of mill levy initiatives for the school district and a recreation district, things start adding up. Living here is getting more expensive, and affordability is one of our area's economic strengths.

It's a little like the old saying, "A billion here and a billion there, and pretty soon, you're talking real money."

Feeling squeezed.

John Kinkaid

Craig