John Kinkaid: Hope is a powerful thing

A well-run alcohol and drug rehab facility could be a real asset for the community, similar to MRH and CNCC.

Heaven knows that we have enough suffering people here in northwest Colorado who need help. My thought is that a well run rehab facility would draw patients from a large region, bringing in outside revenue to Moffat County.

I think that I understand the feelings of people who are afraid of what it might bring to our community or their neighborhood. I can only speak from my experience.

You probably remember my story from 6 years ago. I reached my bottom and decided that my life couldn’t go on the way that it was. I needed outside help and landed at the Harmony Foundation in Estes Park, Colorado.

Harmony Foundation is located in a residential area next to Rocky Mountain National Park’s boundary. They have no gates, walls or fences. Typically, it can take 3 weeks for a slot to open up. I was very fortunate and got admitted the next day. A four week stay runs $19,000. They concentrated on diet, exercise, counseling and spiritual development. The other patients were just hurting people like me. I never saw behavioral problems. The patients were well behaved. In the five weeks that I was there, one person walked away. I stayed an extra week, because they knew that I was going to have a high profile re-entry.

I have thought for some time now that the old TMH hospital would make a great place for a rehab campus. If a rehab facility does happen, perhaps they will expand from the Yampa building and use the old hospital.

As with anything, the devil is in the details. The success of a rehab facility here will depend on the people running it. Harmony Foundation is extremely well run and Estes Park welcomes the revenue generated by it. It helps to balance Estes Park’s tourist economy in the non-summer months.

I’d like to give the Moffat County School District BOE and the MRH Board of Trustees a shout out for being forward thinking. I say let’s move forward and ask lots of questions. Giving people hope is a power thing.

John Kinkaid

Craig