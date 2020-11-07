Joe Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided U.S.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding rally at Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Courtesy Photo

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said in a written statement.

“We are the United States of America,” he wrote. “And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.

Cheering broke out in Denver as the race was called. Biden won a decisive victory in Colorado over Trump.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reacted to the news by congratulating Biden.

“I am excited to work with the Biden-Harris administration to continue building a Colorado for all, and a United States of America for all,” Polis said in a written statement.

Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation also weighed in.

“It’s been a long, tough road — but we are going to rebuild from this crisis and restore the soul of this great nation,” U.S. Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper, a Colorado Democrat, said in a tweet. “I look forward to working with you in Washington!”

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, said in a statement that he looks ” forward to working with” Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Trump seized on delays in processing the vote in some states to falsely allege voter fraud and argue that his rival was trying to seize power — an extraordinary charge by a sitting president trying to sow doubt about a bedrock democratic process.

As the vote count played out, Biden tried to ease tensions and project an image of presidential leadership, hitting notes of unity that were seemingly aimed at cooling the temperature of a heated, divided nation.

“We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare,” Biden said Friday night in Delaware. “No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”

Kamala Harris also made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.