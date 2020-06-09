Jim Dodd named Volunteer of the Year by Moffat County United Way, City of Craig, and Moffat County

Jim Dodd (holding award) was presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award Friday, June 5 at the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Every day, generous-hearted individuals are making a difference in our community. These very special volunteers are in our schools, our hospitals, our public facilities, and our non-profit organizations. They give not only their time and finances, but more importantly, their compassion for the well-being and happiness of others.

We are fortunate to live in such a giving community. Each year, Moffat County United Way, the City of Craig, and Moffat County honor a special volunteer for their efforts over the previous years. This year, it is our honor to recognize Jim Dodd as the Volunteer of the Year.

Jim is an incredible volunteer, helping at the Boys & Girls Club, Bear River Young Life, and The Journey at First Baptist Church. Through his actions, it is clear how much he cares about our community.

“Each organization Jim touches benefits from his support, and the organizations become stronger, more sustainable and safer because of his efforts. Jim invests his time, talent and treasure to make Craig a better community,” says Dana Duran, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club.

Jim offers a variety of skills to support local organizations. For many years, he has helped both the Boys & Girls Club and The Journey in maintaining their facilities, which is a huge undertaking. He also assists with several study and fellowship groups at the church as well.

Pastor Len Browning explained, “Jim lives out his faith by caring deeply for others – especially youth in our community; he wants the next generation to thrive.” Jim was an integral part of developing the Craig branch of the Boys & Girls Club years ago. At Bear River Young Life, Jim develops and tracks mailing and donor lists and also manages the organization’s financial accounts. Our community is fortunate to have such a multi-talented and dedicated volunteer.

Volunteers like Jim Dodd are special because they recognize that giving is an investment and not an expense. The time, attention, care, and concern that they invest in other people regularly returns an increasing dividend that multiplies as it helps.

Lives are changed, relationships are nurtured, and hope is sown…all through the simple, unconditional investment of volunteers. Moffat County United Way, the City of Craig, and Moffat County are proud to recognize Jim for his continued selflessness and commitment to volunteerism in our community.

Dodd accepted his Volunteer of the Year Award Friday, June 5 at the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado in a surprise gathering. Dodd said to those in attendance that he couldn’t do it without his wife, Ann, who assists him in his volunteer work throughout the year.

“It’s truly a team effort,” Dodd said.

Craig Press Editor Joshua Carney contributed to this report.