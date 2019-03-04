Jill Hafey: Sunset appreciates staff at ice rink

Sunset Elementary would like to send a big shout out to the Craig Ice Skating Rink!

Sunset took 71 kids to the rink last week for a PBIS rewards trip, and the guys who opened up for us were absolutely fabulous! They were patient and kind as we checked out and rechecked out skates; then, they rounded up chairs and buckets for our new ice skaters. Through all this organized chaos, they were a delight to do business with!

Thank you to these gentlemen for helping us not only reward our students, but also to make wonderful memories!

Jill Hafey

Sunset Elementary principal