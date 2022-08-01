Jennifer Holloway selected for Boettcher Foundation Fellowship

Jennifer Halloway has been serving as the executive director of the Craig Chamber of Commerce since 2018.

Craig Chamber of Commerce/courtesy photo

Craig Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Holloway has been selected for the Boettcher Foundation 2022 Doers & Difference Makers Fellowship.

This fellowship is a component of the Boettcher Foundation’s COLead Initiative, which aims to identify, recognize and connect community leaders from across Colorado. The program is an opportunity for these individuals to have a deeper impact both in their local communities and throughout the state.

Holloway was chosen for the fellowship through a competitive process, and she will join nine other Colorado leaders for the 2022 cohort. The program will emphasize building connections and include individualized coaching and a financial investment for participants.

Through her life and career, Holloway has worked to improve the community as a leader at the Craig Chamber, as well as a board member of many local and state organizations.

“I am honored that these 10 incredible Coloradans have chosen to take part in Boettcher’s Doers & Difference Makers Fellowship,” said Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation. “Each one of these leaders impacts their communities through leadership and community building. We are excited to support them on their leadership journeys.”

The fellowship will bring together 10 individuals who are dedicated to making positive things happen in their communities and across the state. The focus of the program is to connect with others in the state and learn to share resources and experiences.

The leaders chosen for the 2022 cohort come from a variety of different professional backgrounds, personal experiences and regions. Something they all have in common is a proven dedication to Colorado and being a leader in their respective communities, according to the fellowship.

To be chosen for the program, fellows can be from any sector or industry but they must be Colorado residents and be making a difference in their local community through their leadership and advocacy.

In a statement, officials at the Craig Chamber said they are proud that Holloway and the Craig community are being included in this esteemed fellowship.