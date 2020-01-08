Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Jan. 9 is set aside as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

This day reminds citizens to recognize and thank the men and women who protect and serve our communities on a daily basis. National L.E.A.D. was started by Concerns of Police Survivors, a nonprofit organization founded in 1984 to assist the family members and survivors of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

If you see law enforcement officers in your travels, make it a point to walk up to them and thank them for their service.

Other suggestions:

• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement

• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency

• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media

• Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement

• Participate in Project Blue Light and proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement