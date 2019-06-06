Jackpot high for Craig Elks bingo

As part of the regular bingo series hosted by Elks Lodge 1577, 43 W. Victory Way, the lodge invites the community to a Friday, June 7 game with a must-go $1,199 jackpot.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with games beginning at 6.

American Legion Post 62 also hosts a weekly bingo session at the Elks Lodge, with doors open at 11:30 a.m., games at 1 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 970-824-3557.