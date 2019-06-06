Jackpot high for Craig Elks bingo
Craig Press Staff
As part of the regular bingo series hosted by Elks Lodge 1577, 43 W. Victory Way, the lodge invites the community to a Friday, June 7 game with a must-go $1,199 jackpot.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with games beginning at 6.
American Legion Post 62 also hosts a weekly bingo session at the Elks Lodge, with doors open at 11:30 a.m., games at 1 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 970-824-3557.
